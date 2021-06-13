Dads ride free at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells on Father's day

Dads can ride free at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells for Father's Day.

The hair-raising special offer is available on June 20 to any dad with the purchase of one Adventurer or Discovery wristband. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Dads can buckle up on their special day with the whole family and enjoy the accelerated spins and exciting speeds of the new Spinning Racer ride, as well as braving the nail-biting heights of the park’s many rollercoasters. With a seven-day indoor and outdoor market and 30+ rides and attractions, there’s so much for everyone to do this summer.

Hotly tipped as one of the best UK attractions to take the family this year, the theme park offers an extensive range of thrilling rides and attractions fit for all the family. From Discovery rides like The Volcano and The Odyssey for the adrenaline seekers, to Adventure and Little Explorer rides like the Glowworm and Bizzy Dizzy Beez for the little ones.

Fantasy Island will also be welcoming a pair of famous characters to the theme park on Saturday June 26.

Little ones will have the chance to brush shoulders with the iconic animated characters, Kevin and Bob from the popular Despicable Me spin-off movie, Minions.

James Mellors, Operations Director at Mellors Group, said: “Following a year of difficulty for families across the country, the team at Fantasy Island really wanted to ramp up our offerings this year and deliver a summer to remember for all our visitors.

“From purse-friendly offers to unexpected well-known yellow guests, Fantasy Island is guaranteed to be the place to be this summer and we’re excited to welcome families back.”

Fantasy Island reopened fully in May and is currently operating in a fully Covid-19 safe and secure environment. The theme park is also thrilled to introduce yet another attraction to its attractions this year.

The exhilarating adventure, The Guardian, totally immerses players in a world where every turn decides their fate. The fun adventure is coming to Fantasy Island soon.