Find out how you can win a 'golden ticket' to Lincolnshire town's popular attraction

A snapshot from last year's Boston May Fair.

Boston’s popular annual May Fair is set to return on Saturday, May 4 – and one lucky person is being given a golden pass for all its rides.

The Showmen’s Guild has agreed with Boston Borough Council that one person will win the competition prize. To be in with a chance of winning, simply email [email protected] with the entrant's name, age and a parent/guardians daytime phone number.

The competition closes on Sunday, April 14, and is open to anyone aged 16 years or under. The winner will be picked by prize draw and presented with the ticket at the opening of the fair at midday on Saturday, May 4.

Councillor Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre including events, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Showman’s Guild once again for the return of the Boston May Fair this year.

"Such an important event for the town held annually with the 900th anniversary in 2025, and thought to be one of the oldest fairs in England, it is always extremely popular. It’s fantastic to see that the chance to win the golden ticket is available once again and I look forward to seeing who the lucky winner is this year.”