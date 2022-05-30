The 61st annual Carrington Rally featured a huge array of attractions both great and small – from huge vintage steam engines to tiny model railways.
Entertainment and live music kept up festivities – with fairground rides for children and a jaw-dropping stunt show and magic performance really adding the ‘wow factor’.
Visitors were also treated to a fly-past from the Spitfire and Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
A spokesperson for the show said: “Thank you to all of our exhibitors, traders, performers, helpers, committee members and supporters for making our event special and a lasting memory for all of our guests.”
The rally was held at White House Farm, in Frithville, just outside Carrington.