The 61st annual Carrington Rally featured a huge array of attractions both great and small – from huge vintage steam engines to tiny model railways.

Entertainment and live music kept up festivities – with fairground rides for children and a jaw-dropping stunt show and magic performance really adding the ‘wow factor’.

Visitors were also treated to a fly-past from the Spitfire and Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Thank you to all of our exhibitors, traders, performers, helpers, committee members and supporters for making our event special and a lasting memory for all of our guests.”

The rally was held at White House Farm, in Frithville, just outside Carrington.

1. 1923 Armstrong Whitworth Pictured is David Ellerby, of Butterwick, and Andrew Bell, of Sibsey, driving a 1923 Armstrong Whitworth owned by Marcus Kenning, of Wrangle. Photo: David Dawson

2. Fairground ride Adrian Pickett of Frith Bank, Boston, with his grandson Barber Pickett, aged four. Photo: David Dawson

3. Model fairground Archie Rollett, aged four, pictured with Diane Ford and Suzanne Clarke. Photo: David Dawson

4. Steamy ploughing A demonstration of steam driven ploughing at Carrington Rally. Photo: David Dawson