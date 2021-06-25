Minions are coming to Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

The Minions are coming to Fantasy Island in Skegness.

Families will have the chance to brush shoulders with the iconic animated characters Kevin and Bob, from the popular Despicable Me spin-off movie, Minions, tomorrow (Saturday, June 26).

The yellow creatures will be visiting Fantasy Island for the whole day and children will be able to take some heart-warming photos for memories with the adorable pair.

James Mellors, Operations Director at Mellors Group, said: “Following a year of difficulty for families across the country, the team at Fantasy Island really wanted to ramp up our offerings this year and deliver a summer to remember for all our visitors.

“From purse-friendly offers to unexpected well-known yellow guests, Fantasy Island is guaranteed to be the place to be this summer and we’re excited to welcome families back.”

Fantasy Island reopened fully in May and is currently operating in a fully Covid-19 safe and secure environment. The theme park is also thrilled to introduce yet another attraction to its attractions this year