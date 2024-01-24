North Kesteven officially launch Wheels for Life to get people cycling in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the exciting arrival of the new NK Cycling Hub at One NK in North Hykeham, the team is getting ready to support people to get cycling in 2024! The bus, donated by North Kesteven District Council, has been converted into a workshop to host several cycling initiatives run by the centre.

The NK Bus will support Wheels for Life, a new scheme for bike donation which will take pre-loved bikes and bring them back to a usable condition for them to be gifted to people who do not have the opportunity to enjoy the varied benefits of owning and using a bike. It will also support other cycling initiatives in the area such as ‘Wheels for All’, a scheme that provides specially adapted bikes for disabled people who would otherwise not be able to cycle and ‘Led Rides’ which are available for people who want to meet up, ride socially and have a drink afterwards, helping to support people to get active, contributing to their physical and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch event will welcome anyone who wants to find out more about cycling and how to get started. The cycle hub will be unveiled at 12pm, followed by a 30-minute cycle ride around Millennium Green led by Ian Enright and Gina Johnson-Hirt with tea, coffee and cake at the finish line. If you would like to participate in the ride, remember to bring along your bike and helmet. Not got a bike but would still like to join? One NK will have bikes on hand for you to borrow, so make sure you come along.

Bus

Shaun Fisher, Community and Health Manager in the region, comments, “We’re very excited to be involved in such an innovative scheme. We look forward to welcoming the whole community and introducing them to the benefits of a good bike ride.”

Wheels for Life is encouraging people to search their garages and sheds for any unloved and unused bike that can be donated. It is recommended that bikes donated are adult and older children’s bikes in a usable and repairable condition.

When the bikes arrive at their hub, they are repaired and fully serviced by volunteers to ensure that they have a long service life when they reach their new homes. The bikes will then be gifted to people across the county along with a cyclist starter kit, including safety equipment and training. Shaun will also be responsible for supporting referrals for the scheme and ensuring that bikes are given to those in transport poverty as well as encouraging people to take up cycling to improve their health and wellbeing, particularly long-term conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Would you like to donate a bike to the scheme? It is recommended that bikes donated are adult and older children’s bikes in a useable and repairable condition. For more information on how to donate please go online to https://www.activelincolnshire.com/wheels-for-life-bike-donation-lincolnshire/donate-a-bike