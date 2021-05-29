Having the time of his life... Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham on the Helter Skelter.

PICTURES: See Mayor come down the Helter Skelter at Skegness Vintage Fair

You know when work is going to be fun when the job is covering the official opening of Skegness Vintage Fair.

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 6:04 pm
Updated Saturday, 29th May 2021, 6:08 pm

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham cut the ribbon to welcome visitors to the attraction on Bank Holiday Saturday.

Joining him were Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes, Coun Julie Sadler and Skegness' Honoured Citizen John Byford.

Official duties out of the way, the party were quick to accept an invitation to enjoy the rides.

Skegness Vintage Fair

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham and Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes receive a cheque for £500 for the Mayor's charities from Henry Chipperfield of Skegness Vintage Fair.

Photo: Barry Robinson

Skegness Vintage Fair

The official opening of Skegness Vintage Fair with Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes, Coun Julie Sadler, Henry Chipperfield, Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham and Honoured Citizen John Byford.

Photo: Barry Robinson

Skegness Vintage Fair

Watch out Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham (left) - Deputy Mayor Billy Brookes is after you!

Photo: Barry Robinson

Skegness Vintage Fair

Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham with Henry Chipperfield.

Photo: JPI Media

