PICTURES: See Mayor come down the Helter Skelter at Skegness Vintage Fair
You know when work is going to be fun when the job is covering the official opening of Skegness Vintage Fair.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 6:04 pm
Updated
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 6:08 pm
Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham cut the ribbon to welcome visitors to the attraction on Bank Holiday Saturday.
Joining him were Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes, Coun Julie Sadler and Skegness' Honoured Citizen John Byford.
Official duties out of the way, the party were quick to accept an invitation to enjoy the rides.
