Popular wildlife park in Horncastle thanks public after bouncing back from closure

By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular wildlife park in Horncastle has thanked the public for its support after bouncing back from a shock closure of more than two months.

The Wolds Wildlife Park, which is home to a variety of animals including lions, bears and zebras, reopened at the weekend after shutting in October because of a dispute among the owners.

And it hailed the successful relaunch on its Facebook page, declaring: “What a great first weekend back we had.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was lovely to see our wonderful customers, old and new, enjoying the animals – and vice versa. We thank you for your patience over the last few months.

The popular Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle is open to the public again. (PHOTO BY: Wolds Wildlife Park)The popular Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle is open to the public again. (PHOTO BY: Wolds Wildlife Park)
The popular Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle is open to the public again. (PHOTO BY: Wolds Wildlife Park)

"A huge shout out to all the staff that made the weekend possible. What a fantastic team.

“It was so good to have people walking around the park and having a great time. Thankyou all for such a wonderful weekend.”

The Louth Road park first opened five years ago and quickly became one of the most-visited tourist attractions in Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tripadvisor, it topped a list of things to do in Horncastle, and reviews by visitors rated it ‘Excellent’, awarding it four-and-a-half stars out of five.

The Wolds Wildlife Park is home to a variety of animals, including lions.The Wolds Wildlife Park is home to a variety of animals, including lions.
The Wolds Wildlife Park is home to a variety of animals, including lions.

However, its future was thrown into doubt when it closed because of what were described as “irreconcilable differences” among the co-owners.

One of the owners, Andrew Riddel, also cited “serious blips with the council and the authorities due to our problems in-house”.

A statement on Facebook at the time said: “Financially and emotionally, we are proud of the successful growth and constant improvements we have made to the park since it opened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'We will be back!' say defiant organisers after bad weather halts Horncastle's C...

"Unfortunately, due to the business owners having irreconcilable differences with regard to the future direction of the park, there are very few viable options remaining to help keep this wonderful venture going.”

However, it is understood that the animals continued to be cared for, and the jobs of staff remained safe.

Mr Riddel promised the park would return “bigger and better” than ever, and now it has sprung back to life, complete with reduced admission prices until Sunday, January 5. For adults, it’s just £10, children (aged three to 15) and OAPs £5, and under-threes free. A family ticket (two adults and two children) costs £25.

The park’s cafe won’t be open until the new year, but the souvenir shop is open.

Related topics:FacebookTripAdvisor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice