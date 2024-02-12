'Strong man' competition for men and women coming to Boston town centre

Action from a pervious competition held by Mayhem Gym in Boston.

Bodybuilders, beefcakes and those who keep themselves fit and strong are being invited to take part in an upcoming contest in Boston.

Called ‘Boston’s Strongest 2024’ - the competition will be held in the Market Place on Sunday, July 14, from 10am.

There will be a number of categories and events for men and women, with up to 10 athletes in each. The head referee is set to be World Strongman Games Athlete, Craig Candler.

The event is being held alongside the Food Festival and is supported by Boston Borough Council. This is a different food festival to the one organised by Boston College, which we featured last week.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Boston’s Strongest has been held for a number of years at the Mayhem Gym, but due to its growing size in popularity they are this year joining us in Boston Market Place.

"To win the titles of the five categories, competitors will have to compete a series of gruelling events including deadlifting 100kg and cars, vehicle pull and MAS Wrestling and more. There will be cash prizes and trophies for the top three in each category.

“Previous champions, Dean Mason, Finley Roberts and Tom Dust the Boston’s Strongest defending champions will be competing alongside a host of other names to be confirmed soon.

“This incredible event charges an entry fee of £35 for competitors and will be free to spectators and shoppers who will have the opportunity to meet and greet the athletes and pose for Boston’s Strongest selfies as well as supporting a Food Fest in Boston Market Place, this fest has already received significant interest from local food traders, vendors and establishments.”

‘Boston’s Strongest’ is a fundraiser event for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis in memory of Nigel Chenery - Mayhem’s grandpa.

Coun Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for Events, said: “We are thrilled that Mayhem Gym are hosting Boston’s Strongest 2024 in the Market Place this year, and alongside our first Food fest, which will bring mouth-watering dishes for you to try. I am excited that this event will appeal to all ages, and attract a large number of residents and visitors into the town. We are always looking for new events to bring to the town and feel this is a unique day no one will want to miss.”

Tom Chenery, owner of Mayhem Gym, said: “We can’t wait to bring this spectacle of strength to the town centre! It’s amazing to see so many local businesses get involved in this non-profit event for our community! We love to support our town in any way possible so when the council approached us about holding the event in the Market Place I was more than delighted.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to the following local businesses for their support: Independent Grab Ltd, Woodward Fitting, Private Dental Centre, Attention Lincoln, Danute Venckiene / Tavistock Protect, Solar Content Creations and Brothertoft Build.

“I hope that we can build on the money raised over the past three years for good causes which I believe now totals around £4k.

“If you’d like to come and have a go at Strongman Training, our athletes are often out on a Sunday morning and they’ll be happy to show you the ropes! Quote ‘BBC’ for a free trial session! See you soon.”