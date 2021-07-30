Vandalised paddling pools in Skegness and Mablethorpe due to re-open this weekend

The Fairy Dell in Skegness should be back open this weekend after repairs.

There was a public outcry, especially in Skegness over the closure of the Fairy Dell, when the pools were closed for repairs.

Since the pools at Skegness Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea were opened earlier this year after having been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of families have flocked to them to enjoy the summer heat.

However, last Wednesday a boy aged around 11 was seen 'deliberately' causing damage to the Fairy Dell in Skegness by pulling up the flooring material.

This is the second instance of damage to one of the pools, as Queens Park in Mablethorpe has also been damaged.

East Lindsey District Council say repairs are going well. A statement said: "We hope to be in a position to open the facilities on Saturday but with the possibility of Friday subject to the water quality being acceptable once they are re filled."