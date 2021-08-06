VIDEO: On your marks for family fitness festival at new Skegness Showground

Gates open at 9am tomorrow (Saturday) at the Showground in Burgh Road for an action-packed day of activities and entertainment for all ages. Even the family dog is catered for.

Phoenix Fitness has teamed up with the new management of the Skegness Showground to host the event.

The main stage will be home to live music, fitness classes and bodybuilding competitions, and dance and cheerleading performances.

Colour runs for all the family and their dogs take place at 11am and 2pm.

There will also be a live full scale wrestling show and live boxing exhibitions, running alongside inflatable assault courses and a Kilometre colour run for all ticket holders to enjoy and take part in.

In the fitness zone, people can test their skills on the giant assault course, and get colourful in the colour runs, taking place at 11am and 2pm.

The hidden crafters of the East Coast will also be coming out of their garages and home studios to display their talents, alongside some of the fitness industry's top brands.

Food shacks include healthy shakes and snacks as well as something more indulgent and there will also be a fully stocked bar 'for after some fun and sweaty classes'.

All of the proceeds made at this event and sponsorship will go to chaities - including the Put Down the Knife Scheme to prevent rising knife crimes across the country; Skegness Storehouse; and The Brotherhood Project UK, which helps people get back on track with work experience, counselling, drug rehabilitation, mental health counselling and a newly-built homeless shelter.

Gates at Skegness Showground in Burgh Road (PE24 4UF) open on Saturday, August 7, at 9am with activities and entertainment until 5.30pm. There is parking on site.

Tickets are Adult £10, Children/Oap £5 and Group Ticket £25.