Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents across the Boston area are being asked to support a big rubbish-clearing effort planned by Wyberton Wombles litter clearing group.

Steve Slater, founder of the local Wombles, to make a rallying call for people to get involved to help clear rubbish and fly-tips that blight so many areas of the borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dressed as ‘Great Uncle Bulgaria' from the classic TV show ‘Wimbledon Wombles’, he said: “We need your help and support. Put a date in your diary – the 17th of March, starting at 9am in various locations. Let’s work together to make a real difference.”

Steve Slater - AKA Great Uncle Bulgaria.

The event, called The Big Borough Spring Clean, is expected to run until 12noon. It is being held in conjunction with the national ‘Great British Spring Clean’ initiative, and is supported by Boston Borough Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

Last year, the Wombles held a ‘Big Borough Clean-up’ which was a success with around 60 volunteers taking part, working together to clear litter from streets, dykes, river banks and other public spaces. They managed to collect an impressive 314 bags of rubbish.