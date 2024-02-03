Watch: Giant 'Womble' makes rallying call for help to clear litter from streets around Boston
Residents across the Boston area are being asked to support a big rubbish-clearing effort planned by Wyberton Wombles litter clearing group.
Steve Slater, founder of the local Wombles, to make a rallying call for people to get involved to help clear rubbish and fly-tips that blight so many areas of the borough.
Dressed as ‘Great Uncle Bulgaria' from the classic TV show ‘Wimbledon Wombles’, he said: “We need your help and support. Put a date in your diary – the 17th of March, starting at 9am in various locations. Let’s work together to make a real difference.”
The event, called The Big Borough Spring Clean, is expected to run until 12noon. It is being held in conjunction with the national ‘Great British Spring Clean’ initiative, and is supported by Boston Borough Council and Lincolnshire County Council.
Last year, the Wombles held a ‘Big Borough Clean-up’ which was a success with around 60 volunteers taking part, working together to clear litter from streets, dykes, river banks and other public spaces. They managed to collect an impressive 314 bags of rubbish.
If you would like to get involved in the local event, contact Steve Slater on 07595 635981 or email [email protected].