'We'll be back': Summer events planned for Sutton-on-Sea and Skegness are cancelled

Sutton on Sea Vintage Festival, on June 26-27, and Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender on July 9-11:will now not go ahead as planned - but there are hopes new dates can be agreed.

Angie Robinson, Marketing & Business Relationship Officer for Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID, said: "it has been a sad couple of days for us, however after numerous meetings with East Llindsey and Lincolnshire Safety Advisory Group (ELLSAG) and other governing bodies, the Board of Directors have had to make the difficult decision to postpone the two first major BID events for 2021.

"It has been very frustrating for the operations team this week but safety will always come first, especially given the amount of footfall we were expecting for both events.

"We are currently working around the clock to deliver the two new event dates, so we can replicate the events in both destinations.

"There are a lot of aspects to this - road closures, public licenses, F&B concessions, market stall holders, bands, singers, entertainers, fairgrounds, ambulance service, security staff...the list goes on and on.

"Devastated is not the word - but we will be back!"