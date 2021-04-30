Fun, food and music at events along Lincolnshire coast this summer

Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender will be spicing up the coast in July.

Here is a list of events supplied by Visit Lincs Coast BID that will go ahead, subject to Covid-19 restrictions being lifted:

June 4-6: Mablethorpe Continental Market – In partnership with RR Event Visit Lincs Coast BID are organising a continental Market on the High Street in Mablethorpe from Waterloo Road to Victoria Road. The market will feature a range of traders of international origin with a healthy mix of food and craft options. Expect to find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats and a range of authentic craft offerings. The market will be open from 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sunday.

June 20-25: Skegness Over 55s Bowls Tournament – BID Supported Event

June 26-27 – Sutton on Sea Vintage Festival, utilising Steve Wood Motors Forecourt,

Cromer Avenue, High Street, The Bacchus Hotel, Marine Avenue Car Park and the Pullover and Promenade and King George V Playing Fields in Sutton on Sea. The event will see a variety of vintage musicians and street artists perform throughout the village, a classic vehicle display and a vintage market. The BID are also hoping to have a military-style camp with re-enactments over the weekend.

July 9-11: Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender. Utilising Scarborough Avenue in

Skegness, the event will take place from outside Wellies bar to the Scarborough Avenue Car Park. There will be a variety of different Ska and Reggae acts perform on a stage over the weekend.

August 28-29 – Chapel St Leonards Summer Family Festival (amount TBC) – BID

Supported Event

September 4-5: Mablethorpe Tribute Festiva. This will be on the High Street in

Mablethorpe between Waterloo Road and Wellington Road, using the same area as the Mablethorpe weekly market. It will see a variety of tribute acts and artists perform on stage.

September 10-12: Skegness Scooter Rally – Bid Supported Event

November 6-7: Skegness AMCA Beach Race – Bid Supported Event