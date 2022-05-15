Ice Experience is coming to Sky Pier at The Hive entertainment complex on Grand Parade in the summer, featuring -20℃ temperatures and an adventure for all the family.

Following the closure of the The Ice Experience in London, the attraction will be the only one of its kind in the UK.

It had been hoped the bar would be open at Easter but owner Taj Bola told Lincoinshire World the impact of the pandemic had delayed construction and made it difficult to acquire vital displays such as ice sculptures.

Signs announcing the new ice bar in Skegness will be opening soon have gone up at the Hive complex in Skegness.

However, now the complex is ready to get visitors excited. The latest statement describes the venue as: “The UK’s only ice bar and the coolest place in Skegness – be transported to another world and enjoy a completely unique experience.

"Sip ice cold drinks amongst giant frozen sculptures and a real life ice bar.”

Two new themed bars will feature an ice bar itself and then a ski chalet-themed holding bar, where families can prepare to go on a search for the Skegness Yetti..

It will bring the total investment at the complex to £4.5 million, will 11 bars over five floors.

In a previous interview Richard Hutchinson, manager of the complex, said it had been disappointing Covid-19 restrictions meant the opening of the new attraction had to be delayed.

"We are really excited about the new bars and disappointed we will have to delay the opening until later in the year," he said.

"When we open we are likely to be the only one in the UK with the closure of London and the uncertainty around the one at Glasgow which is closed now.

"Ours will be different because rather than just being an ice bar we are turning it into an experience for all the family during the day.

Taj Bola has bought Skegness Town Hall.

"They will go into the ski lounge and then go on a guided tour in search of the Skegness Yetti. before entering the ice bar itself.

"Covid restrictions allowing, coats and hats will be provided so people don't have to worry about it being too cold in their summer clothes.”