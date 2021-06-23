£1m outstanding balance shock for family with booking at Butlin's in Skegness

Screen grab of the outstanding balance for a holiday at Butlin's in Skegness for three adults and three children.

Kayleigh Lambert-Reynolds joined the debates on the Facebook page Butlins Skegness Resort after checking her booking before heading to the coast from Stoke on Friday for a week's holiday.

"Just had a look at my booking - nice outstanding balance there," sharing a screen grab of the balance which said '£1,000,000.00'.

"I knew it was a joke so it made me laugh," said Kayleigh. "We paid it off two years ago so I knew it's an error."

Butlin's in Skegess.

Unfortunately, she and her husband along with another adult and and three children were unable to go on holiday last year due to the pandemic.

"I'm a nurse and my husband husband works at the hospital so we worked through and out son went school throughout," she said.

"We regularly go to Skegness but we are really looking forward to it this time."

The complaints about prices during the school holidays followed a post by Tony Wedderburn.

He said: "Been going to Butlin's since I was five years old and I'm just turned 35. Over seven years ago I became a dad and continued bringing the new generation to Butlin's.

"My only annoyance is the price during school holidays

"I understand the expensive acts during school holidays but not everyone wants that, we want the Butlins experience!

"We normally pay £400 max for two adults and one child and it's £1,000!

"I know increased demand and they have to make up losses when they have been closed.

"But to have an upset seven-year-old because he doesn't get to go this year is heart-breaking."

Catherine Cate Francisca Magee it's better to miss school than miss out on making happy memories.

"If there's one thing the pandemic has taught me is, it is not to get so caught up on the child's "100%" attendance to school," she said.

"They also need fun and memories, so If I can afford the massive price tag of the holidays, I'll take my children away during term time.

"Yes, they have missed out on a lot of education, but they have missed out far more on happy memories.

"So book a long weekend in September - do what you can!"

A Butlin’s spokesperson said every holiday includes a 'lowest price guarantee'. He said: "We have seen an increase in demand for bookings, particularly into the summer holidays, and we expect this trend to continue as more guests look to holiday in the UK.

"With the uncertainty around travel, people want reassurance when booking their breaks.

"Our Butlin’s Promise means every holiday includes a lowest price guarantee and free amendments or cancellations.”

One thing visitors can rely on holidays that have been booked will go-ahead.

There was uproar when the resort at Minehead had to cancel some holidays die to a shortage of staff.

However, Skegness has enough staff for the upcoming breaks, said the spokesman.

"The recent cancellations were in Minehead only. We have enough team on resort in Skegness for upcoming breaks and we’ve welcomed lots of new team members in recent weeks.

"When it comes to recruitment, there are opportunities in various departments," he said.

"People should visit www.butlinscareers.co.uk and search Skegness. They’ll then be able to see all available roles.

"These include positions such as: lifeguards, front of house and back of house restaurant team members, cleaners and dual roles combining a number of vacancies.