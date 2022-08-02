'Stars' of Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival shine in parade

The free family fun day took place on Sunday afternoon, with a highlight being a parade through the high street.

This year the theme was ‘Hollywood’ and there were lots of famous faces to entertain the crowds.

Local businesses, groups and individuals joined in the fun alongside individuals.

Traditional entertainment during the day included the crowning of the Carnival king and queen.

There were also performances from Allington Morris Dancers, Ambassadors Showband Derby, East Midlands Keep Fit Association, Earthbound Misfits, Newton Harlequins and Next Generation Dancers.

A number of awards were also presented to entries in the parade.

Businesses also joined in the fun with Hollywood themed shop windows and spectators could have their picture taken on the red carpet.

Other attractions included a display of classic cars.

1. Sutton on Sea Carnival Sutton on Sea Town Crier David Summers and Stuart Martin (aka Disco Genie). Photo: Chris Frea

2. Sutton on Sea Carnival Here comes the circus at Sutton on Sea Carnival. Photo: Chris Frear

3. CFrear-SoS-IMG_3285.jpg Members of the Sutton on Sea Gardening Group, who were winners of Best in Parade catagory Photo: Chris Frear

4. Sutton on Sea Carnival Members of the Sutton on Sea Social Club in fancy dress. Photo: Chris Frear