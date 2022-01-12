City bus company to replace Brylaine’s cancelled Saturday services in Boston

A bus company is now offering Saturday services in the Boston area to fill the void left when Brylaine Travel announced it was cancelling its own.

By Gemma Gadd
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:04 pm
Black Cat Travel is now running a Saturday bus service in Boston, Spilsby and Spalding.

As reported by the Standard last month, Brylaine Travel has axed its Saturday service in Boston, Spilsby and Spalding for three months due to a ‘critical’ driver shortage.

This began on January 1 and is expected end on March 31. Brylaine still operates its week day and school services as normal.

Independent Lincoln-based company Black Cat Travel is now covering the Saturday routes on a short-term basis.

One of the Saturday timetables.

In a statement on Friday, a company spokesman explained: “Tomorrow see’s a new chapter in the history of Black Cat Travel as we start our Local Service routes IT1, IT5, B11, B13 and K59 around the Boston area.

“We have taken on these routes on a short term basis to help alleviate the pressure caused by the industry driver shortages to the regular operator, Brylaine who will at some stage return to operating the routes.”

To launch the new service on Saturday they allowed all passengers on the new routes to travel free of charge. For the next service on this coming Saturday, January 15, the company said: “The usual Brylaine fares will be charged and the use of any Brylaine weekly tickets as well as local authority passes will also be accepted.”

They added: “We ask everyone travelling to please wear a face covering unless medically exempt and be patient with our drivers as they are new to the routes as well as the area. See you all onboard! Ding Ding!”

