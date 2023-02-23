Register
One more death recorded in Boston

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 267 people had died in the area by February 9 – up from 266 on the week before.

They were among 16,822 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.