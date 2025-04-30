Twenty-six photos of Boston United completing their great escape against Gateshead

By David Seymour
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:57 BST
Here is a selection of photographs from Boston United’s exhilarating 2-1 victory against Gateshead on Saturday (April 26).

The result meant that the Pilgrims avoided relegation from the National League, after clawing back a 12-point deficit. Manager Graham Coughlan described the survival as ‘a miracle’.

These pictures have kindly been shared by club photographer Oliver Atkin, who also provides the captions.

A young Boston United fan shows his colours.

1. Boston United's great escape

Photo: Oliver Atkin

Young fans show their support to the players ahead of kick-off.

2. Boston United's great escape

Photo: Oliver Atkin

Dylan Hill fights off his marker.

3. Boston United's great escape

Photo: Oliver Atkin

Gregg Sloggett powers an effort at goal.

4. Boston United's great escape

Photo: Oliver Atkin

