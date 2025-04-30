Twenty-six photos of Boston United completing their great escape against Gateshead

The result meant that the Pilgrims avoided relegation from the National League, after clawing back a 12-point deficit. Manager Graham Coughlan described the survival as ‘a miracle’.
These pictures have kindly been shared by club photographer Oliver Atkin, who also provides the captions.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.