Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: The Pizza Place at 19-19a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 4: Chicken Palace at 4 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 4: Golden Fry at 316 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 1