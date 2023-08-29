Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: The Pizza Place at 19-19a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 4: Chicken Palace at 4 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 4: Golden Fry at 316 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 1

It means that of South Kesteven's 101 similar establishments with ratings, 66 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.