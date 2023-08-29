Food hygiene ratings given to three South Kesteven takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Kesteven’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 4: The Pizza Place at 19-19a Market Place, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 3
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Chicken Palace at 4 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 2
• Rated 4: Golden Fry at 316 Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire; rated on August 1
It means that of South Kesteven's 101 similar establishments with ratings, 66 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.