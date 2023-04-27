One more death recorded in South Kesteven

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Kesteven.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 443 people had died in the area by April 13 – up from 442 on the week before.
They were among 17,492 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 27 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 190,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.