Road closures: eight for South Kesteven drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Kesteven will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barrowby to Foston, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A52 Barrowby, slip road closure and traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, aly by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Colsterworth to South Witham, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Harlaxton, carriageway and lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

• A1, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stamford, slip road closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, diversion via National Highways network.