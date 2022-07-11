South Kesteven road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A52 Barrowby, slip road closure and traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Grantham to Woolsthorpe, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barrowby to Foston, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A52, from 3am July 16 to 3pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, aly by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.