United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to February 16.