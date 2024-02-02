United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for nine patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 28 was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,883 people in hospital with Covid as of January 28.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 6% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 26.