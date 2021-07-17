Thimbleby man given suspended prison sentence

Court news

Archie Johnson, 21, of Main Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

The court heard that on June 7 of this year, at Thimbleby, Johnson assaulted a police officer.

For this offence, Johnson was committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Johnson was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation, £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £128 to fund victim services.

Johnson also faced another charge of being drunk and disorderly in Dawber Lane, Thimbleby, on June 7 of this year.

There was no separate penalty for this offence.