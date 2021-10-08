Wolds’ Wildlife Park monkey around on Lincolnshire Day

It was Lincolnshire Day on Friday and Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle were certainly getting into the party mood –as were many of their animals.

Friday, 8th October 2021, 7:58 am
Wolds Wildlife Park celebrating Lincolnshire Day. EMN-210410-111703001

ot only did they have a huge range of Lincolnshire produce on offer – including Lincolnshire plum bread from Pilkington’s in Alford, Lincolnshire sausages and burgers and rolls from The Bakery and Delicatessen in Woodhall Spa – they also decorated the park with lots of flags and some members of staff painted their faces.

Ringtailed lemur Rosie was the star attraction, and as you can see from this photo, was proudly waving the Lincolnshire flag herself to get into the spirit of things, something she has enjoyed as part of enrichment training.

