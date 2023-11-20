Lincoln restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Lincoln restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Arcade Warehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Matilda Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on November 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lincoln's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 221 (94%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.