No more deaths recorded in Lincoln
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.
A total of 290 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.
They were among 15,434 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.
A total of 167,949 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 13 (Thursday) – up from 167,176 last week.