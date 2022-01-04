Road closures: one for Lincoln drivers this week

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

Drivers in and around Lincoln will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm January 5 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.