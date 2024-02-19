North Lincolnshire road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North Lincolnshire's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8.50am February 6 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure repairs.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm February 12 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 5, slip road closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 10am February 11 to 10am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, VMS installation for Local authority works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm to 10pm on February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.

• M180, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for structure survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 10pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 9pm February 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M180, from 9pm February 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M181, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A160, from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby. A160 westbound, Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closure for structure maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.