'Requires improvement' rating for care service in North Lincolnshire
A social care service in North Lincolnshire has been given a negative score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals Emerald Care Services (North Lincs) Ltd was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on November 23. The rating was published on December 20.
A 'requires improvement' rating means a service is not performing as well as it should, and will be given information by the CQC on how to improve.