Road closures: seven for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 2022 to 6am May 17 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for sign works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3pm on January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology works.

• A180, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Harbrough, Lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for inspections.

• M180, from 9pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.