East Lindsey house prices dropped slightly in February

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.1%, in East Lindsey in February, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 17.3% annual growth.

The average East Lindsey house price in February was £223,119, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% decrease on January.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.4%, but East Lindsey underperformed compared to the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Lindsey rose by £33,000 – putting the area second among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in South Holland, where property prices increased on average by 19.7%, to £237,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Bolsover gained just 4.2% in value, giving an average price of £159,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in East Lindsey in February – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £148,535 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 15.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 18.2% annually; £278,847 averageSemi-detached: down 0.3% monthly; up 17.2% annually; £189,053 averageFlats: up 0% monthly; up 11.7% annually; £102,518 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Lindsey spent an average of £186,000 on their property – £27,000 more than a year ago, and £50,000 more than in February 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £246,000 on average in February – 32.2% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in East Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 5.5% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£236,000) in February for a property in East Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £277,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Harborough – £367,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in East Lindsey. Harborough properties cost 2.3 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£159,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in February

East Lindsey: £223,119The East Midlands:£235,993UK: £276,755

Annual growth to February

East Lindsey: +17.3%The East Midlands: +10.9%UK: +10.9%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands