East Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ace Bakes Village Teahouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 South Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 451 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 387 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.