Road closures: one for South Holland drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A47, from 5am March 13 to 6pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn roundabout to Elm High Road - diversion route on behalf of MLP/Anglian Water.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.