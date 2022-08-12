UPDATE: Excavations of sinkhole ongoing as motorists are warned not to illegally drive past it

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sinkhole in Middlegate Road West, Frampton, near Boston.

As reported last week, an emergency road closure was put into place last Friday after a mystery hole appeared in Middlegate Road West, in Frampton.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) have been conducting investigations at the site, initially believing the cause was a collapsed sewer.

However, Anglian Water say they don’t believe this is the cause.

Residents in the area have said via Facebook that they have seen some drivers ignoring the road closure, and moving the traffic cones to drive around the sinkhole.

Some claim the road has had similar issues for years, with a big dip in the road surface near the sinkhole, and previous collapsed sewers.

Richard Fenwick, Head of Highways Asset and Local Management Services at LCC said: “Following inconclusive investigations after the appearance of the sinkhole last week, we’ve not yet been able to identify its cause with 100% certainty.

“Anglian Water has said they don't believe their sewer is the cause, so we will be sending a site team out next week to excavate the area, identify the cause of the issue and repair if they’re able to.

“The road will remain closed until the road is repaired.

"In the meantime, I want to remind everyone that the road closure is in place to ensure the safety of all road users. That’s why we’re asking drivers to use the diversion route in place and not illegally drive through the closure.