Appeal for family of much-loved Skegness mum and swimming coach who died tragically in road accident

An appeal has been launched for the family of Nikolle Herrington - her partner, James, and three children Penny, Freddy and Billie.

Nikolle Herrington was on her way to work from Friskney to Stickney on Sunday when her car overturned in a drain along Station Road in Eastville.

She leaves a partner, James, and three children Penny, Freddy and Billie.

The tragic death of the young mum has prompted an outpouring of grief among the many who knew the family and attended her Making Waves swimming classes.

Family friend Siobhan Belshaw has launched a crowdfunding appeal on JustGiving for £8,000, which has already reached £7,863.

In a moving tribute, she said: "Well, heaven really did gain an angel. Please, can we keep this amazing lady's dreams alive by supporting her beautiful family through the most difficult steps they are going to face.

"She was a spirited character that embraced life and all of its challenges and was the most perfect mother to her three children.

"She also leaves behind her doting fiancé, who together had rescheduled there wedding for the third time due to Covid restrictions. She was desperate to marry the love of her life.

"They had faced numerous challenges throughout their time together but were the perfect team in all of those moments. She has siblings who are also devastated by the event and her parents. Her family is a solid unit that define what we all dream of with the ideology of a family.

"Money will not help them grieve their loss, but it will keep their mother's and partner's memory alive by supporting them like she always did."

Wrangle Pool, where Nikolle held swimming lessons, has announced the facility will be open for any tributes every school day this week from 8:30am to 5pm.

Flowers can be laid at the pool, however there will be no lessons this week.

Gemma Graham commented she had taken some flowers to the pool. She posted: "Been up tonight with some flowers and card. My kids wouldn’t come with me but I took a video and some photos for for when they are ready! Nikolle May Herrington you were so loved, the pool felt so silent without you there."

The Askefield Project, a care farm in Friskney, has also said it will be making a donation to the JustGiving appeal for Nikolle from its Comedy Night on Wednesday, July 28.

Askefield posted: "We feel we can't advertise our Comedy Night without referring to Nikolle. We first met her when she came to the farm to buy tickets to our first Comedy Night in May 2020 (which was postponed) and thereafter became a firm friend of ours.

"During the second Covid lockdown, Nikolle came to work for The Askefield Project at the PRSA Vaccination Centre in Boston. When her business Making Waves- reopened she went back to her day job, but she made a huge impact on the lives of her colleagues at the vaccine centre.

"So with this in mind, we would like to invite you all to attend our Comedy Night on Wednesday 28 July, which we would like to dedicate to the memory of our lovely friend Nikolle. We will be making a donation to her Just Giving page with some of the proceeds of the evening.

Tickets available from the farm or online at Comedy Hotspot by visiting https://www.jokepit.com/.../the-askefield-project.../4907To make a donation visit to the JustGiving appeal visit 'Weʼre raising £8,000 to keep our angel's family cared' for here.