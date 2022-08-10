Appeal to help Pilgrim Hospital workers who lost everything in apartment block fire in Boston

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to help a couple who lost all their belongings in an apartment block fire in Boston.

By Gemma Gadd
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:36 am
Vyshnavi and Jitthu lost everything in the fire at their apartment block in Boston.
The fire began at Charlston Terrace, part of Haven Village, in London Road, on July 19 - the hottest day on UK record.

Jitthu Mohan and Vyshnavi Hari were at home eating lunch when they became alerted to the fire and quickly evacuated. The pair, who both work at Pilgrim Hospital, had only been living at the ground floor apartment for a few months, but now say they have ‘lost everything’ in the fire.

All their document​​​​​​s, including passports and UK residency certificates were destroyed in the blaze. This means they may now face having to travel back to India and going before the courts to have them replaced, at a great cost to them.

Speaking to the the Standard, nurse Jitthu, 30, said: "It was a really sad moment because it is very difficult to get passports and such documents from India, as it’s such a long process.

"We are now having to apply for passports here in the UK.”

Jitthu said they had been working hard all their lives towards getting the relevant documents to come and work in the NHS.

A crowdfunder appeal has been set up by Jitthu’s manager Craig Whiley to help the couple get back on their feet.

To donate to the appeal, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-after-devastation-of-flat-fire

Lincs Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire was carelessly discarded smoking materials outside the building.

