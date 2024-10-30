Boston Community Leaders engagement meetings have become a beacon of community collaboration

Over the past three years, the Boston Community Leaders Engagement meetings have become the heart of community collaboration and empowerment.

Established through the Empowering Healthy Communities strand, these meetings are led by the Community Leadership Team and have proven to be a vital platform for fostering engagement and strengthening community initiatives.

Held every two months, these informal virtual sessions bring together 30-40 different community member and organisations to discuss a wide range of topics, including Town Deal initiatives, Hotspot Policing, the Boston Town Centre Strategy, external funding, environmental crime, the Health & Wellbeing Hub, key health messaging, and cost of living support.

Cllr Emma Cresswell, Portfolio Holder for Communities at Boston Borough Council, said: “The Boston Community Leaders Engagement meetings have been instrumental in driving positive change within our community. By providing a space for open dialogue and collaboration, we have been able to address critical issues more effectively and ensure that our initiatives are truly reflective of the community’s needs.”

The meetings have led to several notable successes:

Vaccination engagement: During the pandemic, NHS representatives used these sessions to gather community feedback, which helped shape a more effective vaccination engagement plan, resulting in increased vaccination rates.

Hotspot policing: Community leader feedback identified priority areas for policing efforts, leading to targeted interventions that improved neighbourhood safety.

Towns Fund projects: Discussions around the Towns Fund led to successful funding applications for local projects, enhancing community infrastructure and services.

Community events: Ideas generated during these sessions have resulted in successful community events that fostered local engagement and strengthened community ties.

Weekly updates are provided to community leaders, highlighting key achievements, current health messages, and upcoming events, ensuring that the community remains informed and engaged. Feedback sessions encourage community leaders to celebrate their successes, fostering a sense of pride and ownership.

Elizabeth Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of Centrepoint Outreach, a long-standing community leader and member of the Boston Community Leaders group since day one, told us: “These meetings have been a game-changer for our community. They have not only provided a platform for us to voice our concerns and ideas but have also led to real improvements in our town. The sense of connection and shared purpose is truly inspiring.”

The Boston Community Leaders Engagement meetings continue to promote collaboration, with businesses encouraged to showcase their products or services while highlighting community initiatives. These efforts not only highlight the impact of the meetings but also motivate continued involvement and engagement from all sectors of the community.

For more information on upcoming meetings and how to get involved, please email the Health & Wellbeing Partnerships Officer at [email protected]

