COLUMN: Steps to take now that spring has sprung

This column has been provided by resident gardener Kate Giffen ...

Spring has now officially sprung! Bulbs are coming up and lots of exciting things are beginning to happen in the garden.

If you have been doing some windowsill gardening and have some fairly robust seedlings, now is the time to start to transfer them outside if you have a greenhouse. You don’t need a huge greenhouse either, even a small, temporary one will give you that extra space and enable you to extend your growing season.

As there is still a risk of frost during April, be careful not to leave the plants out at night unless you are sure the temperatures won’t dip too low. You can build up to leaving them out at night by gradually hardening off the plants by giving them short stints outside.

If you don’t have a greenhouse you can still grow loads of lovely produce, but you might just be a bit more limited in your choices and your growing season. If you are still growing on a windowsill, here is a top tip – open a window and let them get a bit of a breeze. This actually helps to strengthen the stems and roots of the seedlings so that they will be more robust when you plant them outside.

You might have started your potatoes chitting last month, so March is a great time to get them in the ground. If you haven’t started yet don’t worry, there is still time. ‘Orla’ is a great option as although it is an early variety, you can also leave them in the ground and harvest them later in the summer when they are bigger so it is a great, versatile option.

April is also a great time to get your tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers sown in pots so they will be ready to plant out in May/June. Perhaps start thinking about sowing some salad leaves direct into the soil. You can also get some more herbs growing such as parsley (a great all-rounder) and dill (fantastic with fish).

If you planted some early courgettes then it might be time to repot into their final large pots for growing on. Remember to transplant them into damp compost and try not to disturb the roots too much. To make sure they take root nicely, plant them right up to the first set of leaves and give them a good watering in.

If you have started early and have some spare seedlings, do think about trying to find a plant swap to take them to. This is a great way of getting some more variety and interest into your garden relatively easily and you might find something new that you hadn’t thought about growing before. Everyone is usually up for a good old natter about all things gardening too.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​