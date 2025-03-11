COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Warren Brown, 23, of Newtown, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on May 19, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £500 compensation to pay.

Shaun Spendlow, 42, of Mount Pleasant Avenue, Louth. At Louth, on August 25, committed assault by beating. £583 fine. £85 costs. £233 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Paul Snowden, 45, of Kidgate, Louth. At Louth, on August 25, committed assault by beating. £750 fine. £85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Hayley Short, 34, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 3, caused damage to the value of £1,137, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 25 days. £350 compensation to pay. £280 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Colin Newcombe, 42, of Wilfrids Road, West Hallam, Ilkeston, Derbyshire. At Orby, in Gunby Road, on July 6, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Catalin Chirila, 26, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, on December 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

John Middleton, 44, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on December 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Lorraine Anderston, 43, of Slaney Road, Walsall. At Skegness, in Southview Leisure Park, on August 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 102 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £769 fine. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £85 costs. £308 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a caravan, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

Darren Eastell, 59, of Westfield Grove, Castleford, Leeds. At Louth, in Legbourne Road, on December 9, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Harry Oxby, 23, of Station Road, Theddlethorpe, Mablethorpe. At Theddlethorpe, in Saltfleet Road, on December 22, drove a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Bati Geresu, 44, of Electric Station Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Westgate, on December 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Ross Armstrong, 22, of Abbey Road, Bardney. At Louth, on the A16, on December 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 81 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Ricky Ward, 42, of Keswick Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on August 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 136 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS:

Alexandra Tattershall, 44, of Regina Crescent, Brierley, Barnsley. At Wragby, in Lincoln Road, on July 20, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Christopher Young, 40, of Parklands, Mablethorpe. At Louth, on the A16, July 2, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 33 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 123 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Louth, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Eddie Beestin, 20, of Albany Road, Rothwell, Leeds. At Gunby, in Station Road, on June 20, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge. At Gunby, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge order imposed on July 31, 2023 for the offence of being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. £40 fine.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Karl Leveridge, 37, of Hazel Grove, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on November 13, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £113 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £45 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SUPPLY:

Engjell Ferra, 39, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, on December 6, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug – with intent to supply it to another. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 140 hours. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Paul Leary, 55, of Cheales Close, Friskney, Boston. At Skegness, on December 15, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £666 fine. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Liam Kendrick, 19, of Festival Avenue, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Lincoln, on the A1434 Bunkers Hill, on August 13, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 42 days. Driving record endorsed. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Davey Stoker, 42, of Fold Holl, Friskney, Boston. At Wainfleet St Mary, on the A52 Boston Road, on June 13, drove at a speed of 82mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £666 fine. £264 victim surcharge.

Joseph Bradley, 30, of Graham Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Everingtons Lane, on July 15, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £575 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £230 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

THEFT:

Sean Myers, 36, of Mill Field, Trusthorpe, Mablethorpe. At Spilsby on December 10, stole six bottles of Baileys to the value of £131.70 from Sainsbury's. £131.70 compensation to pay. At Swineshead, on December 14, stole beer, meat and coffee to the value of £58 from Coop. £58 compensation to pay.

Harriet Cownie, 37, of The Ridings, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, on March 4, stole meat and cheese products to the value of £105.55 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £105.55 compensation to pay. £120 fine. At Market Rasen, on April 22, stole meat products to the value of £125 from Lincolnshire Co-op. No separate penalty. £125.60 compensation to pay.