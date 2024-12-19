Drink driver admits killing woman in car crash

Simpkins Simpkins was driving on Cliffe Vew in South Rauceby when he collided with a tree. Photo: Google Streetview

A drink-driver has been remanded into custody by a judge after he admitted causing the death of his passenger.

Samuel Simpkins, 38, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Gemma Whitehead by careless driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol on January 3 this year.

Simpkins, of Alexandra Road, Sleaford, entered his guilty plea during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court was told Simpkins gave a reading of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Ms Whitehead, also 38, died after the car she was a passenger in crashed into a tree, Lincolnshire Police said.

The black BMW being driven by Simpkins was involved in the crash just after midnight on January 3 on Cliffe View in South Rauceby.

Simpkins denied a second charge of causing death by driving while uninsured and without a licence.

David Eager, prosecuting, told the hearing: "Those pleas are acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

"In addition to the alcohol consumed (by the defendant) there was cocaine and cocaine metabolite."

Mr Eager added: "This was a straight road which should have been negotiated by any driver."

Tom Heath, defending Simpkins, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of reports on the defendant.

"Could I ask for a pre-sentence report and some time to gather documents, including a letter he intends to write," Mr Heath said.

"There is a potential diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder, so I would also ask for a psychiatric report."

Judge James House KC agreed to adjourn sentence until February 21 but refused an application for Simpkins to remain on bail.

"This man is facing a substantial custodial sentence and the time of year makes no difference to that," Judge House said.

Remanding Simpkins into custody Judge House explained: "It is sensible you start it now."

An interim driving ban was also imposed on Simpkins who will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on February 21.