'We will love him always' - Family of man who died in collision near Boston pay tribute to his memory

The late Bob Hewitt, who died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit from behind by a car near Boston, close to his home.

The family of a man from the Boston area, who died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a car from behind, have paid tribute to his memory.

Bob Hewitt, 64, died on October 9 of last year following the collision on the A52 at Frampton Fen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hewitt had been riding a black Triumph Bonneville Bobber motorcycle and was about to turn right into Fen Road, with him just minutes away from home.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 3.45pm, he was struck from behind by a blue Suzuki Swift which had been travelling in the same direction as him.

Yesterday (September 26), the driver – Ruth Upsall, 28, of Heron Way, Boston – was given a 10-month prison term for causing Mr Hewitt's death by careless driving (you can read the sentencing report here).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Lincolnshire Police has released a tribute to Mr Hewitt provided by his family.

It reads: “On the 9th of October 2023, my husband of 40 years, father to Josh and grandfather to Hugo, was cruelly taken from us.

“The kindest, most caring, hard-working and loving man. Our hearts are truly broken, life will never be the same without him and we will love him always, Lyn, Josh and Hugo Hewitt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police also provided information about its involvement in the incident.

Along with other emergency services, PC Tristan Hudson, a forensic collision investigator, attended the scene, a spokesman for the force said. He later reported the motorcycle was at a point of starting to make a right turn when it was hit by the Suzuki, the spokesman said.

“He examined the scene, vehicles and other evidence in detail and was able to say the motorcycle’s brake lights and right-hand indicator were operating at the time of the collision,” the spokesman continued. “He was satisfied from the evidence he found, the motorcycle had slowed and was positioned on the outside edge of the Boston bound lane and was signalling to turn right into Fen Road. The motorcycle had not stopped before it was hit from behind. The speed limit for the road at that point is 50mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were no evidential marks on the road surface to suggest Upsall had used her brakes prior to the collision or taken any avoiding action.

“PC Hudson found that in these circumstances it is likely that there was nothing Mr Hewitt could have done to avoid a collision.”

In interview, Upsall said she had been driving home from work listening to music on her mobile phone via the entertainment system in her car; she may have been singing or mumbling along to the songs, the spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upsall did not see the motorcycle until two or three Suzuki car lengths in front of her and her car ran into the back of the motorcycle, causing the collision, they said.

“The forensic collision investigator was satisfied she would have been travelling behind the motorcycle for at least 1.2km before the rider signalled his intentions to turn right and slowed down,” the spokesman said.

“Checks on Upsall’s phone showed she had not been using it for any other reason than to listen to music before the collision happened,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Adam Doona, of Lincolnshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Bob and his family were looking forward to their future together; his death has been utterly devastating for them.

“There isn’t any sentence that will ever be enough, or bring Bob home to the place he should be.

“Driving comes with such a great responsibility, there are no exceptions to this. Every action or inaction a driver takes can have consequences, as has been felt by this extremely tragic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who travels on the roads needs to solely concentrate on their driving. On this occasion, Ruth Upsall may have been distracted by her music. However, there are other distractions that allow drivers to lose their concentration. If you decide to drive that has to be the only thing you do; no distractions, no excuses.”