Boston woman jailed after causing death of motorcyclist by driving into the back of him

The closed A52 following the collision in October.

A Boston woman who caused the death of a motorcyclist from the area when she drove into the back of him has been jailed for 10 months.

Ruth Upsall, 28, was driving eastbound along the A52 near Frampton Fen when she failed to see Robert Hewitt, 64, who was indicating right into a minor road near his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision took place at about 3.45pm on October 9 last year as Mr Hewitt stopped and indicated right into Fen Road.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For some reason, which must have been inattention, the defendant failed to notice his presence and drove straight into the back of him,” Jon Dee, prosecuting, explained.

Mr Dee argued it must have been more than a momentary period of inattention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What was missed was a motorcycle that had stopped for some time with the indicator illuminated,” Mr Dee added.

The court was told that Upsall stopped at the scene, but Mr Hewitt died from neck and head injuries despite the attendance of an air ambulance.

During her police interview, Upsall said she did not see Mr Hewitt until he was a few car lengths away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She claimed to have braked, but there was no evidence of that on the road.

Mr Dee told the court: “There was music and she was singing along.”

Upsall, of Heron Way, Boston, pleaded guilty to causing Mr Hewitt's death by careless driving at her first court appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A victim impact statement was read out in court by Mr Hewitt's widow, Lynda Hewitt.

She described her husband of more than 40 years as her ‘soul mate’ and explained how they were married after just three weeks together.

Mrs Hewitt also described the horror of hearing the scraping metal noise of the crash from her garden and the approaching air ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to lean down in the road to kiss my husband of over 40 years goodbye,” Mrs Hewitt added.

Mrs Hewitt also read out a short impact statement from the couple's son, Josh.

He explained how his father spent many hours helping him to ride a bike, learning to walk and playing with model trains.

“My dad was a true dad, always there for me,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dee said testimonials from ‘around the world’ had also been submitted on Mr Hewitt's behalf.

Neil Sands, mitigating for Upsall, said she was a young woman who had spent her working life helping people who had suffered trauma, and argued she was suitable for a suspended sentence.

“This will never, ever leave her,” Mr Sands added.

Passing sentence yesterday (Thursday, September 26), Recorder John Philpotts told Upsall that although speed was not a factor in the collision he could not overlook the fact that she had a previous conviction for speeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Philpotts said: “Mr Hewitt signalled his intention in plenty of time, an independent witness made that plain.

“You were simply not concentrating properly and failed to see Mr Hewitt.

“You told police you were listening to music in your car.”

Upsall was also banned from driving for 17 months.