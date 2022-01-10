Alford man, 64, jailed over thousands of indecent child images

Lincoln Crown Court

Leslie Robson, 64, of Market Place, admitted to possessing 654 images in the most serious Category A, in addition to 1,279 images in Category B, 73,539 images in Category C, and a further 15,246 ‘prohibited images’.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the children were both male and female, and varied in age between four years and 16 years of age.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said Robson had accessed some of them while at work in his part time job at a bookmakers.

Checks on the computer by his employers found Robson had accessed a number of files while at work.

The police were informed by his employers and seized a hard drive, computer, and USB sticks from Robson.

In interview, Robson admitted downloading the material out of habit. The court heard Robson had no previous convictions.

David Eager, mitigating, said Robson had sought new accommodation since his last court hearing.

Mr Eager admitted the custody threshold was passed because of the volume of images but urged the court to give Robson one opportunity.

“This will have to be an intensive community sentence if the court was to step back from custody,” Mr Eager added.

“He understands he is on a knife edge. He knows he thoroughly deserves to go to prison.”

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Robson he was concerned by the large number of images.

The judge said: “There are simply too many images to suspend the sentence.”