Appeal after Louth's Mercer Row graffiti
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after graffiti was sprayed on two roads in Louth.
The graffiti was sprayed on the road on Mercer Row between 12.25am and 12.50am on Tuesday, 11 October, before more damage occurred at Little Eastgate between 1.20am and 1.26am on the same morning.
Lincolnshire Police now wish to identify the man pictured, who is of medium build, around 6 ft, and between 50 and 65 years old.
He has grey medium length hair, black t-shirt, and black trousers.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe he may be able to help us in our enquiries.
“We realise the images are not the best quality but there were witnesses in the area and we are asking those who may be able to help us in our investigation to get in touch.”
You can contact police by emailing [email protected] or by calling police on 101, quoting incident 83 of 11/10/2022.
You can also report information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://ow.ly/9yvy50LhBPc