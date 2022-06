The man wanted in connection with vehicle interference.

CCTV footage captured a man trying to gain access to two parked cars, a Nissan X-Trail and a Renault Kangoo, on Halton Road, Spilsby at around 3am on 30 May.

The man then left the scene, and no items were taken from the cars, but they received minor damage.