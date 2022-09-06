Appeal following assault outside Dorrington care home

Police are appealing for witnesses.

At around 12.30am on Friday (September 2) a female member of staff at a residential care home on Lincoln Road in Dorrington was carrying out outdoor routine checks when she was assaulted.

She reported being struck around her face by an unknown man and being pulled to the ground, hitting her head as a result. The victim was injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is described as male, white, around 30-years-old, wearing light blue joggers and a hooded top (colour not known), and with prominent scratches on his face that had scabbed over.

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “This was an understandably frightening experience for this lady and appears to be completely random. We only have this one report of anything of this taking place, but if anything like this has happened to you, please do get in touch. Or if you think you saw the suspect or have any information which might help the investigation, we’d be keen to hear it, sometimes the most seemingly small piece of information can prove vital to the enquiry.”

You can call 101 or email: [email protected] quoting Incident 18 of September 2.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online.