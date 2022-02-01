Be Their Voice: Louth charity’s statement following verdict in double murder trial

A tribute left in memory of Bethany Vincent and Darren 'DJ' Henson.

Following the verdict on Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the charity - which was set up in memory of the two victims, Bethany Vincent and Darren ‘DJ’ Henson - said: “Our hearts and minds have never been far away from Bethany and DJ since their deaths, and never more so now.

“We shared in the shock of their deaths with our community, and from this developed our passion and commitment to ensure they did not die in vain.

“We will move forward to create a fitting legacy to them, by raising awareness of relationship and domestic abuse to help individuals recognise the early signs of toxic behaviours, and by signposting victims to support.

“We send our continued love and support to Bethany’s family and friends, and hope the creation of such a legacy brings a measure of peace and comfort to them moving forward.”